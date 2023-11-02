UAE: Abu Dhabi Police to conduct exercise; residents warned to avoid taking photos

Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 7:05 PM

Abu Dhabi Police has issued a notice to residents informing them of an exercise that will take place today evening.

The authority took to X to inform residents that the police will be carrying out an exercise in Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi to "measure readiness and enhance response capabilities".

The authority has urged residents to avoid the area to maintain public safety and refrain from take pictures.

