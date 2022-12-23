UAE: Abu Dhabi Police launch 48-hour number plate delivery service across emirates

Customers will not be required to visit happiness centres

By Web Desk Published: Fri 23 Dec 2022, 12:25 PM Last updated: Fri 23 Dec 2022, 12:50 PM

Abu Dhabi Police have launched a new delivery service for license plates of light and heavy vehicles as well as for bicycles.

The new initiative, which offers to deliver number plates to locations across emirates within 48 hours, allows customers to receive plates without the need to visit customer happiness centres, the authority said.

Motorists can submit their applications through the authority's electronic service portals or the 'Tamm' website. Once the service is selected and delivery fee is paid, the customer will be contacted to ascertain the time and place of delivery. The traffic system will be updated accordingly with new data.

ALSO READ: