UAE: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince approves Dh85.4 billion for residential neighbourhoods

The projects will feature integrated services, as well as amenities and leisure facilities

By Wam Published: Tue 9 May 2023, 11:19 PM

Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, in his capacity as the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved a budget of Dh85.4 billion to develop integrated residential neighbourhoods that will provide up to 76,000 homes and plots of land for citizens over five years.

The projects will feature integrated services, as well as amenities and leisure facilities, including the construction and development of mosques, schools, public parks and green spaces, to ensure the highest living standards for citizens and to further enhance stability and families' wellbeing across Abu Dhabi emirate.

