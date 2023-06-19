UAE: Abdullah bin Zayed, Italian FM discuss promoting cooperation

From terrarium making to live painting: Children celebrate as Dubai's Mohammed Bin Rashid Library completes one year
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Italy's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, today discussed the prospects of further cementing cooperation, following the two countries' recent announcement to promote their relations to strategic partnerships.
This came as the UAE's top diplomat received his Italian counterpart in Abu Dhabi on Sunday to discuss aspects of bilateral cooperation in all fields, with special emphasis on areas of economy, trade, energy and others.
The two sides also reviewed climate action collaboration, in light of the UAE's hosting of COP28 in Dubai late this year.
The two ministers exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of interest, in addition to the situation in the region.
Sheikh Abdullah underscored the depth of relations between the UAE and Italy and their continuous cooperation to grow their strategic partnership in a way that serves their mutual interests and benefits their people.
For his part, the Italian top diplomat expressed his country's determination to enhance cooperation with the UAE, stressing the strength of relations between the two nations.
He also wished the UAE success in hosting COP28 this year, commending the country's efforts in addressing global climate action and its pioneering initiatives to promote clean and renewable energy solutions across the world.
The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State.
