UAE a global role model in polio eradication, says minister

Minister of Health and Prevention attributes the nation's outstanding success in this field to the directives of the President

UAE Minister of Health and Prevention Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais. — File photo

By WAM Published: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 7:28 PM

The UAE has become a global role model in polio eradication, said Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, attributing the nation's outstanding success in this field to the directives of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE's endeavours in this respect have earned well-deserved recognition from the World Health Organisation and regional bodies, acknowledging the UAE's pivotal role in wiping out polio and ensuring a brighter, healthier future for children worldwide.

In a statement marking World Polio Day, Al Owais underscored that the UAE's relentless efforts and initiatives to combat polio align seamlessly with the government's commitment to sustainable development and enhancing the well-being of upcoming generations. The UAE stands firmly behind the World Health Organisation's ambitious plan to eradicate polio by 2030, the minister added.

Al Owais further said that the UAE will spare no effort to bring about a positive change on a global scale and carve out a bright and healthy future for children and the global community alike. Such commitment is a testament to the forward-looking leadership that places the health and well-being of its people at the heart of sustainable progress, the minister stated.