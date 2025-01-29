'UAE a global hub for healthcare innovation': Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed tours Arab Health 2025

Photos: WAM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, emphasised that investing in healthcare is an investment in the future and highlighted the critical role of innovation and technology in enabling more efficient and inclusive healthcare systems.

Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to establishing a pioneering model of advanced healthcare, one that aligns with the nation's futuristic vision and contributes to further enhancing the quality of life of its people.

The Dubai Ruler's remarks came as he toured Arab Health 2025, the Middle East's largest and most comprehensive healthcare industry event, which is currently underway at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Marking its landmark 50th edition, Arab Health, which continues until 30 January, has brought together over 3,800 exhibitors from across the globe.

Showcasing groundbreaking innovations, the event offers participants valuable insights into key healthcare trends, further reinforcing Dubai's position as a global hub for collaboration in the sector. Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that the 50th edition of Arab Health reaffirms the UAE's position as a global hub for healthcare innovation. He also highlighted Dubai's eminent stature as a meeting point for creative ideas and pioneering talent, fostering sustainable solutions to address the challenges faced by communities worldwide.

