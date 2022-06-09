UAE: 91 new officers empowered to perform judicial duties

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 4:19 PM

Nighty-one officials from seven government departments in Abu Dhabi have been granted judicial officer capacity.

The officials were chosen from the Departments of Health, Economic Development, Energy, Culture and Tourism, Municipalities and Transport, and the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund. They have been empowered to start performing the duties of ascertaining offences and violations that fall under their jurisdiction, in accordance with the legislation in force.

The move followed the decision issued by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD).

The said inspectors were sworn in as judicial officers before Counsellor Ali Mohammed Alblooshi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, at the headquarters of the Judicial Department.

Alblooshi has told the new judicial officers about the importance of complying with the proper application of legal systems when performing their duties.

He said granting the capacity of judicial officer to a number of officials from government departments, to start discharging their inspection and control duties according to their respective attributions, and to implement the procedures of control and audit in accordance with the regulations and laws in force, will contribute to the development of institutional performance and improve the quality of the services provided in various sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and thus strengthen the position of the Emirate at the global level.

The Attorney General of Abu Dhabi emphasised the ADJD's commitment to qualify and train candidates to obtain the judicial officer capacity through specialised training programmes delivered by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy (ADJA), with the aim of preparing inspectors who are knowledgeable in all aspects of judicial and administrative control, to ensure the proper application of the law, and to enshrine the principles and foundations of control and audit in the service sectors, with an emphasis on practical training based on the files and procedures of the Public Prosecution and criminal courts.

