UAE: 8,800 residents volunteer to pack 450 tonnes of aid supplies for Lebanon

Volunteers at the Dubai Exhibition Center, Expo City, as thousands of UAE residents gather to pack UAE aid boxes for Lebanon. KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad.

Thousands of UAE residents gathered in Abu Dhabi and Dubai over the weekend to show solidarity with Lebanon, packing around 450 tonnes of essential supplies for the Lebanese people affected by the ongoing Israeli airstrikes.

Massive crowds of eager volunteers gathered at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City on Saturday and the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal on Sunday morning as part of the two-week'UAE stands with Lebanon' campaign which kicked off on October 8.

The UAE Stands with Lebanon campaign collected 200 tonnes of relief material from the public in Dubai and 250 tonnes in Abu Dhabi over the weekend.

Aid material gathered in the event will help people in Lebanon suffering from the impact of the ongoing conflict. The in-kind donations were mobilised as per the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed.

The aid collection was organised by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, with the participation of more than 4400 volunteers in Abu Dhabi from various nationalities who packed 10000 baskets of supplies.

In Dubai, 10,000 relief packages were prepared by 4,000 volunteers as part of the UAE’s continuous efforts to provide relief and support to the brotherly Lebanese people, and to mitigate the current humanitarian crisis in Lebanon.

Earlier, UAE President, directed the provision of $100 million in aid to the Lebanese people. He also allocated $30 million of urgent relief packages to displaced Lebanese citizens in the Syrian Arab Republic.

Dr Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman, Board of Directors, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, stressed the depth of the historical relations between the UAE and Lebanon, which, he said, has been evident today in the wide public participation in the activities to collect humanitarian relief aid for its people facing the crisis.

Al Mazrouei has also referred to the spirit of human solidarity that marks the diverse segments of the UAE society consisting of a wide variety of nationalities, cultures and ethnicities who rose to the occasion to extend a helping hand to the people of Lebanon in their difficult circumstance.