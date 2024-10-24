UAE: 88% of firms plan to invest in better employee health next year, says survey

A whopping 88 per cent of UAE companies are planning to increase their investment in employee well-being programmes over the next year, according to a survey by a healthcare management company. This has been driven by a clear Return on Wellbeing Investment (ROWI) that companies are experiencing with staff being more productive and engaged.

The survey by Bupa Global, which interviewed over 400 full-time employees across various fields, also showed that 94 per cent of UAE companies saw well-being programmes positively impacting employee performance and productivity.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Our survey is a clear indicator that prioritising employee health is not only beneficial for individuals but also a strategic move for businesses,” said Dean Pollard, General Manager of Bupa Global, Middle East and Asia. “When companies invest in holistic well-being initiatives, they experience tangible health returns — both in terms of reduced employee absenteeism and improved engagement and performance.”

Dean Pollard

According to Aakanksha Tangri, founder of corporate well-being programme Re:Set, these results are in line with what she has observed during her practice. “Well-being programmes improve team dynamics, combat burnout and stress and equips employees proactively,” she said. “One particular company that I work with reported that 100 per cent of all the employees who we worked with reported improved stress levels and better sleep.”

Aakanksha Tangri

Benefits

More than half of the senior leaders surveyed reported significant improvements in productivity after adopting these initiatives. Additionally, 49 per cent of the employers observed greater employee engagement, and 36 per cent noted a reduction in absenteeism.

These findings demonstrate that well-being programmes do more than just support personal health — they directly influence business performance. In fact, nearly a third of organisations reported lower employee turnover rates, illustrating that well-being is not only about workforce retention but also a tool for sustained organisational success.

Uma Bhattathiripad, founder of digital marketing agency Xite Live, said that she conducts wellness programs for her employees throughout the year. “We play sport together and participate in the Dubai Fitness Challenge every year,” she said. “This year we are also doing the Halloween run as a fun team building activity. We all spend so much time at our workplace that I firmly believe a person’s quality of life depends on their office environment. If we don’t manage the stress of our workplace effectively, it can be very overwhelming.” Uma Bhattathiripad Aakanksha added that well-being activities have a trickle down effect. “By equipping employees to tackle stress, companies are giving them the tools to manage their life more effectively,” she said. “This trickles down into their personal life as well and they are able to combat the worries and difficulties in every aspect of their life. Ninety-eight per cent of employees in one company reported tangible improvement in their daily life and significant progress in emotional regulation.” Despite the overwhelming benefits, there are some challenges as well. Nearly half of senior decision-makers cited low employee participation as a barrier, and 43 per cent identified budget constraints as a limiting factor obstacle. ALSO READ: UAE employees want companies to offer savings, investment schemes: Report