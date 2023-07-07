UAE: 822 traffic accidents reported during Eid holidays in Sharjah

The average maximum response time to incidents during this period was approximately 10 minutes

By WAM Published: Fri 7 Jul 2023, 5:31 PM Last updated: Fri 7 Jul 2023, 5:32 PM

Some 822 minor traffic accidents were reported in Sharjah during the recent Eid Al Adha holidays, according to the emirate's Rafeid Automotive Solutions.

Out of the total, 711 accidents were recorded through patrols located on city roads, while 93 accidents were recorded through the Rafed app. The remaining 18 accidents were recorded against an unknown party.

Varying numbers of minor accidents were noted during the days of Eid, with the highest number occurring on June 27, said Salem Al Midfa, CEO of Rafid Automotive Solutions.

The incidents, he said, were caused by a number of factors — including the lack of focus; using phones while driving; not leaving enough distance between vehicles; and failure to adhere to mandatory routes to avoid congestion.

During the long weekend, the Patrols and Operations Department implemented its safety plan, provided assistance to motorists, and ensured the smooth flow of traffic.

The average maximum response time to incidents during the Eid period was approximately 10 minutes.

