UAE: 822 traffic accidents reported during Eid holidays in Sharjah

This year’s edition promises a grand line-up of major cultural, entertainment, social and sports events
Some 822 minor traffic accidents were reported in Sharjah during the recent Eid Al Adha holidays, according to the emirate's Rafeid Automotive Solutions.
Out of the total, 711 accidents were recorded through patrols located on city roads, while 93 accidents were recorded through the Rafed app. The remaining 18 accidents were recorded against an unknown party.
Varying numbers of minor accidents were noted during the days of Eid, with the highest number occurring on June 27, said Salem Al Midfa, CEO of Rafid Automotive Solutions.
The incidents, he said, were caused by a number of factors — including the lack of focus; using phones while driving; not leaving enough distance between vehicles; and failure to adhere to mandatory routes to avoid congestion.
During the long weekend, the Patrols and Operations Department implemented its safety plan, provided assistance to motorists, and ensured the smooth flow of traffic.
The average maximum response time to incidents during the Eid period was approximately 10 minutes.
ALSO READ:
This year’s edition promises a grand line-up of major cultural, entertainment, social and sports events
The recognition is open to all UAE residents, and those who take part in the nomination process get a chance to win prizes as tokens of appreciation
Private sector companies with 50 employees or more must register a 1% growth in the number of Emiratis working in skilled roles
The end-of-service continuation programme has been introduced to benefit more than 100,000 insured Emiratis
The show this Saturday promises to be an evening of entertainment and surprises
The blaze that broke out on June 27 destroyed 64 apartments, 10 vehicles
'Globally, hot days are getting hotter and more frequent with an increase in the intensity and frequency of heatwaves'
The institute, which is set to open in September this year, will bring together experts in medicine, computer science, data analytics, and metaverse technology