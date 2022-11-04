UAE: 750 public performances, fun-filled activities lined-up for Sheikh Zayed Festival

The event will also offer visitors an opportunity to learn about Emirati civilisation and culture

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 7:03 PM

The three-month-long Sheikh Zayed Festival 2022-23 featuring more than 4,000 events and weekly fireworks will commence from November 18, announced the festival’s Higher Organising Committee.

Under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, and the guidance of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, the festival will be held at Al Wathba.

Under the slogan ‘UAE: Uniting Civilisations’, the festival at Al Wathba, aims to promote Emirati heritage and enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a top tourist and cultural destination.

Till March 18, 2023, there will be 750 public performances, fun-filled activities and shows that vary from heritage conservation, education to entertainment.

The Festival will include the popular fountain show, fireworks, laser show, the Union Parade, celebrations of the National Day and New Year’s Eve, as well as Global Parade, Al Wathba Custom Show and other events.

Named after the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founding Father, the Festival has been attracting visitors and participation from all over the world.

The Festival offers all visitors an opportunity to learn about the Emirati civilisation and culture through authentic customs and traditions. It sheds light on the role of Sheikh Zayed, and his building of a nation and a homeland, through a plethora of events, shows and activities that include folklore shows, live music, and traditional crafts markets. Several new activations will be announced in the coming days.