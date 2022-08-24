UAE: 7 steps for visitors, tourists to register on Al Hosn app before their arrival

The city municipality organises 'Little Swimmer' programme for 2 weeks
The Covid situation is stabilising in the UAE, with daily cases dropping sharply over the past few weeks. The country’s health sector is putting in extraordinary efforts to keep its residents and visitors safe.
The UAE has an official Covid app called Al Hosn. Visit Abu Dhabi advises tourists to download and register on the app before their journey. “It will keep you safe and make your Abu Dhabi trip smooth and secure.”
Entry to most public places and attractions in the UAE Capital is only allowed for those who have a ‘green’ status on the Al Hosn app. To maintain the green status, vaccinated travellers must receive a negative PCR test result every 14 days. Unvaccinated tourists must get a negative PCR test result every two days.
Here is how tourists can register on the app before their arrival:
- Download AlHosn app
- Click on the ‘visitor’ icon
- Select ‘register’
- Fill in your details (ensure that the mobile number you provide is the same you will submit to the ICP when you arrive in the UAE)
- Review your information and continue
- Enter the six-digit OTP sent to your mobile phone
- Verify your profile after arriving in the UAE.
Here is a video of the 7-step process:
Visitors with an official vaccine exemption must receive a negative PCR test result every seven days for the green status. Children aged under 12 years automatically get the green status without being vaccinated or getting a PCR test.
ALSO READ:
The city municipality organises 'Little Swimmer' programme for 2 weeks
Several people decide to pool their money for an agreed period, one gets to take the pot home
Jumping red lights, using mobile phones on the road can be fatal
Suhail star that will rise on August 24 marks the first day on the calendar and signals the beginning of cooler temperatures
In this new seven-part series, we explore all the significant milestones that made the city the culinary wonderland it is today
He has no identification documents, has not been reported missing yet
It could lead to suffocation, loss of consciousness and even death
The video teases the city's most exciting activities on offer