UAE: 7 requirements for a safe workplace, ministry issues guideline

Companies should take measures to ensure the safety of workers

By Web Desk Published: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 6:00 AM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has issued a guideline to be followed to ensure a safe workplace.

In the guideline published on the social media pages of the ministry, it has given seven requirements for a safe workplace.

Halls should not be used as temporary storage areas to store raw or manufactured materials, equipment or garbage, the ministry said.

Companies must provide enough space around and between machinery, allowing workers to move freely and perform their duties.

According to the third requirement, necessary precautions must be taken to protect workers from falling, falling objects or any other harmful objects.

The fourth requirement says companies must backfill the swamps and standing water near the workplaces or facilities.

All premises, tools and any other means used at the workplace must be fire-resistant and conform to the specifications and technical requirements.

Facilities, entrances, exits and emergency exit locations must be marked and provided based on the number of the employees, the ministry has said.

The flooring of the workplace should have an even, flat surface without holes or obstructions and it should be suitable for the nature of the work to ensure safety, the guidelines suggested.