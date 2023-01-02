UAE: 7 accidents, no deaths recorded during NYE celebrations in Sharjah

Police dealt with 11,000 emergency and non-emergency phone calls during New Year's holiday

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 2 Jan 2023, 2:21 PM

Sharjah Police recorded zero deaths and few minor injuries while maintaining the emirate's security during the New Year's Eve celebrations.

Colonel Dr Jassim Muhammad bin Haddah, Director of Operations Department at the Sharjah Police General Command revealed that Sharjah Police call centre dealt with 11,557 emergency and non-emergency phone calls during the celebrations from various parts fo the city.

He said that all reports were dealt with according to their importance, and they were immediately transferred to the competent authorities.

Sharjah Police intensified its security presence in traffic patrols in various regions, squares, and the emirate's internal and external roads, which helped achieve "zero" deaths. Seven accidents with minor injuries were dealt with during the New Year's holiday.

Colonel Dr Jassim revealed that the authority developed a plan for the NYE events, which was aimed at enhancing the security and safety of members of the society. The plan had been implemented along with the competent authorities of the police and strategic partners.

He stressed the constant keenness of the Sharjah Police to reduce the response time, through the use of the latest technologies, as part of its strategy consistent with the strategic goal of the Ministry of Interior to enhance security and safety.

