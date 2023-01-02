UAE: 7 accidents, no deaths recorded during NYE celebrations in Sharjah

From today, personal liquor licences will be free of cost for those eligible to avail them
Sharjah Police recorded zero deaths and few minor injuries while maintaining the emirate's security during the New Year's Eve celebrations.
Colonel Dr Jassim Muhammad bin Haddah, Director of Operations Department at the Sharjah Police General Command revealed that Sharjah Police call centre dealt with 11,557 emergency and non-emergency phone calls during the celebrations from various parts fo the city.
He said that all reports were dealt with according to their importance, and they were immediately transferred to the competent authorities.
Sharjah Police intensified its security presence in traffic patrols in various regions, squares, and the emirate's internal and external roads, which helped achieve "zero" deaths. Seven accidents with minor injuries were dealt with during the New Year's holiday.
Colonel Dr Jassim revealed that the authority developed a plan for the NYE events, which was aimed at enhancing the security and safety of members of the society. The plan had been implemented along with the competent authorities of the police and strategic partners.
He stressed the constant keenness of the Sharjah Police to reduce the response time, through the use of the latest technologies, as part of its strategy consistent with the strategic goal of the Ministry of Interior to enhance security and safety.
ALSO READ:
From today, personal liquor licences will be free of cost for those eligible to avail them
Investigators were able to solve 2,290 cases using fingerprints other than face print as visual forensic evidence to reveal identities
A person must be at least 21 to drink legally in the UAE, and alcohol can only be consumed privately or in licensed public places
Over 1,000 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each
The festivities saw over 30,000 visitors and hotels across the emirate fully booked, making it the most visited show to date
Foreign ministry expresses condolences and sympathy to families of victims
Shabbir Ahmed has been playing the Indian musical instrument dhol at the Global Village for last eight years
Sheikh Mohamed expresses his aspirations to further strengthen ties between the two countries across all fields