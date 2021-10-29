UAE: 6,500 attendees recorded at world's premier space event

The 72nd International Astronautical Congress, held for the first time in the Middle East, came to a close on Friday

Photo: @IAC2021dubai/Twitter

By Wam Published: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 9:16 PM

More than 6,500 space enthusiasts and participants from over 110 countries attended the 72nd International Astronautical Congress (IAC), which came to a close on Friday.

The world's premier space event was held in the Middle East for the first time ever under the theme "Inspire, Innovate & Discover for the Benefit of Mankind".

The five-day event kicked off on October 25, with a grand opening ceremony attended by delegates, heads of space agencies, members of parliament and exhibitors from around the world along with astronauts and cosmonauts from the UAE, Russia and the US.

Various international entities also announced partnerships at the event.

Blue Origin, Boeing, Sierra Space and along with other partners announced the plan to build a commercial off-Earth outpost called Orbital Reef, which is scheduled to be up and running by the late 2020s.

Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, director-general, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), said: “We are proud to have hosted the first ever International Astronautical Congress in the Arab world, right here in Dubai. Working together hand-in-hand, with openness, respect and tolerance for diverse views, this year’s edition has not just been enlightening, but also fostered leadership, creativity and interdisciplinary global collaboration and partnerships in the space sector.

"As we continue to build on the ideas that have been shared at this year’s edition, the UAE will continue to strengthen the future of the space sector for the good of humankind.”

ALSO READ:

Salem AlMarri, deputy director-general, MBRSC and IAC 2021 Local Organising Committee chair, said: “As we close the curtains on the first ever International Astronautical Congress in the Arab region, we can agree that over the past five days, we have witnessed enlightened conversations and competing thoughts, focused on our collective goal of making the space industry more inclusive, robust and responsive to the present needs and future aspiration of humanity.

"I am sure that discussion and exchange of ideas will not end here, but I am delighted that we have provided an opportunity for these conversations to take place. We wish the host city of Paris all the very best for the next edition and we thank everyone of being part of this amazing event.”