The iconic writer, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer, died at the age of 68 in a hospital in Abu Dhabi
Mahzooz crowned its 60th millionaire this week and saw 799 participants take home Dh1,396,500 in prize money.
This week's guaranteed millionaire was Muhammad with the raffle ID number 37850839, who took away Dh1,000,000.
The golden summer draw saw it's fifth winner, Nimil, with the raffle ID number 37737114 win Dh50,000 in 22 carat gold coins.
While the top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week, 12 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 10, 30, 35, 44, 46 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh16,666.66 each. 786 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.
For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20 million and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1 million every week to a guaranteed millionaire-to-be.
