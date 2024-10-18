UAE: 60% of adults have at least one chronic health condition, say experts

More than half of UAE adults — about 60 per cent — are living with at least one chronic health condition, health experts have said. The health conditions range from heart disease to common deficiencies like iron and vitamin D.

“These conditions, which can significantly affect daily life and overall well-being, are becoming increasingly prevalent in the region. Symptoms are often subtle and go unnoticed, leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment,” said Sophie Smith, founder and CEO of Nabta Healthcare in Dubai.

Chronic health conditions are not limited to cardiovascular diseases. "It could be something like iron deficiency, insulin resistance, or hormonal imbalances that disrupt daily routines. These issues are also primary causes of infertility," said Smith.

She also pointed out that many individuals fail to recognise symptoms in their daily lives, such as breathlessness while walking up the stairs or joint pain after sitting. “People often try to manage their health conditions without consulting doctors, relying on over-the-counter medications,” she added.

Sophie Smith

Role of lifestyle choices

According to doctors, chronic health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular issues, and respiratory disorders are becoming increasingly prevalent. This growing trend of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) poses a significant public health challenge.

“There’s been a concerning rise in chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, chronic kidney disease, and respiratory illnesses in the region,” said Dr Mahir Khalil Ibrahim Jallo, consultant internal medicine at Thumbay University Hospital.

Dr Mahir Khalil Ibrahim Jallo

He attributes much of this rise to unhealthy lifestyle choices. “Westernised diets high in sugar and unhealthy fats, combined with sedentary lifestyles, have contributed to a sharp increase in adult obesity and chronic illnesses.”

Importance of routine tests

Dr Jallo emphasised the importance of early detection through routine tests. “Regular blood pressure measurements are crucial for identifying hypertension early, while fasting blood glucose and HBA1c tests are key to diagnosing and managing diabetes. A lipid profile can assess cholesterol levels to evaluate the risk of heart disease.”

Dr Shreen Mohamed Hemdan, specialist family medicine at Burjeel Medical Center, stated that diabetes mellitus, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic respiratory disorders are the most common conditions in the UAE. “Obesity, which affects over 30 percent of the population, is a major contributor to these chronic diseases,” she said.

Dr Shreen Mohamed Hemdan

Impact of physical inactivity

Doctors highlighted the role of diet and physical inactivity among UAE residents. "Many people here often choose fast food, leading to obesity and diabetes," said Dr Jallo. "Physical inactivity, worsened by urban living and high-stress environments, only adds to the problem." To combat these growing health issues, experts stress the need for lifestyle changes. "A balanced diet, regular exercise, smoking cessation, and regular health check-ups can significantly reduce the risk of developing chronic conditions," said Dr Hemdan. "People should monitor their health regularly between medical check-ups, tracking indicators like blood pressure and blood glucose levels." Be vigilant about health Doctors emphasise the importance of vigilance in monitoring one's health. Patients need to be aware of warning signs that may indicate a worsening condition. "For diabetes, increased thirst or frequent urination could indicate worsening conditions, while shortness of breath or chest pain could signal heart disease," said Dr Jallo. Experts have said that by adopting healthier lifestyle choices and prioritising regular check-ups, residents can significantly improve their well-being and combat the rise of chronic diseases. "Daily routines can reveal significant signs- don't just get on with it, consult a doctor to ensure proper care," said Smith.