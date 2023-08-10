UAE: 60% discounts, Bollywood celebrity visit announced as 7-day Indian Independence Day celebrations kick off

Celebrations will highlight Indian handicrafts and ethnic wear, food items such as biryani, snacks, and sweets

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 2:22 PM

A seven-day-long celebration of the Indian Independence Day has kicked off in Abu Dhabi with LuLu Hypermarket’s new campaign, which includes celebrity visits, fashion shows, cultural programmes, discounts of up to 60 per cent on products, and more.

Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, inaugurated the ‘Celebrations of India’ campaign, which lays special emphasis on millets following the UN’s declaration of 2023 as the Year of Millets.

“A few days from now, India will complete 76 years of its independence, but I already see festivities all around us,” Sudhir said during the ceremony held at Al Wahda Mall, where there were several stalls of Indian products, including food, traditional dance and music shows accompanying the famous Punjabi Bhangra, and more.

Sudhir highlighted that LuLu Group has been rendering “great service” to India, and the Indian expat community.

“I must express my amazement at the array of products on display and for sale. The fact that the Indian community feels at home in the UAE is due in no small part to the availability of the food they cherish. These products, brought fresh from India, are truly remarkable,” the ambassador said.

Showcasing the best of India

Yusuffali M.A., chairman and managing director of LuLu Group, pointed out that the celebrations, including the promotion of millets, will be held at its hypermarkets across Middle East and Far East countries.

“Through these festivals, we do our best to promote India, and strive to showcase and popularise Indian products,” he said and noted that the personal relationship and friendship between the UAE and Indian leaders have bolstered bilateral ties, and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) has further benefited businesses.

“We are one of the largest importers from India. Every year, we are importing about $1 billion worth of fruits, vegetables, spices, meats, and other food and non-food products,” Yusuffali added.

LuLu Group’s Saifee Rupawala, CEO, Shabu Abdul Majeed, retail director, V. Nandakumar, director of marketing and communications, TP Abubakker, director, Abu Dhabi, among others, were also present.

The ‘Celebrations of India’ campaign is a series of festivals that incorporate various events such as India Independence Day, Onam, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, and Diwali.

20 varieties of millet

More than 5,000 unique products in food and non-food categories will be showcased. Importantly, more than 20 different varieties of millets are on display, as well as various delicacies made from millets that are on sale at the hot-food counter. Also, products from different states of India are promoted, including pineapples from Meghalaya, Kashmiri apples, and vegetables from Kerala among others.

The celebrations will highlight Indian handicrafts and ethnic wear, food items like biryani, snacks, and sweets. There will be stage activities including fashion shows, and classical and folk dances of India.

60% discounts and more

There will be exclusive offers of up to 60 per cent, including fresh food to groceries. There are special deals on electronics items, bicycles, home furnishings, and more. Customers can save up to 50 per cent on ethnic wear and footwear.

LuLu has partnered with ZEE5 Global, which will be flying in Indian actor Aditi Rao Hydari to meet fans in the UAE and Qatar. Also, shoppers at LuLu Hypermarkets across UAE and Qatar will get a free one-month subscription and exclusive offers on yearly subscriptions for every purchase.

The Independence Day campaign continues till August 16, both in-store and online at luluhypermarket.com.

