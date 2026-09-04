UAE invites residents to share their story as part of 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations

UAE residents are being given the chance to shape the Eid Al Etihad celebrations in the lead-up to the country’s 55th UAE National Day on December 2.

The organisers of the programme are launching a touring series of community workshops across the UAE to offer the people who call the UAE their home an opportunity to tell their stories.

Through storytelling and creative exploration, participants will come together to share the experiences and memories that matter to them. Their contributions will help inform and enrich this year’s celebration, ensuring it reflects the people, perspectives and sense of belonging that make the UAE home.

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Eight workshops will be held over 15 days, starting in Fujairah and travelling across the country. Here is the full schedule:

Fujairah, on September 10–11

Ras Al Khaimah on September 12

Sharjah on September 13

Ajman on September 14,

Umm Al Quwain on September 15

Dubai on September 18-19

Al Ain on September 20-21

Abu Dhabi on September 23-24

How to participate

Those who wish to participate must sign up at the Eid Al Etihad website. Registration is open until Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

Once people register, their applications will be reviewed by a committee. If selected, the resident will be contacted directly by the Eid Al Etihad Team with more details. Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged.

The organisers are encouraging everyone to share the registration link with their family, friends, and community members to make sure this year’s celebration is rich with people’s inputs

Eisa Alsubousi, Director of Strategic and Creative Affairs of the 55th Eid Al Etihad, explained why the workshops are so important.

"Eid Al Etihad is a celebration we all share, and our communities should have a place in shaping how we celebrate it,” he said.

“Through the Eid Al Etihad workshops, we're bringing people together to share their ideas, get creative and contribute in their own way. It's about coming together, listening to one another and seeing what we can create when we celebrate our UAE together."

He added that the team is excited to see the ideas and creations that come from these workshops and to make them part of this year's celebration.