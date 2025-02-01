UAE: 53-year-old expat wins Dh1 million in Big Ticket draw

Photo: File

Qatar expat Ajitha Kumar couldn't quite believe it and initially thought it was some sort of a scam when he first got the call. It was only after he checked the official website that the 53-year-old realised that he had indeed become a millionaire.

Kumar, who originally hails from the southern Indian state of Kerala, became the latest to win Dh1 million in the Big Ticket January Millionaire e-Draw.

“I still can’t believe I’ve won — it feels so surreal!" Kumar said.

"When I first received the call, I thought it might be a scam, so I immediately checked the official website to be sure. It was only after confirming that I let the reality of my win sink in,” added the senior accountant, who has been calling Qatar home for the past 20 years.

Kumar said that he plans to invest his winnings in his children's education and also support his parents.

“My message to others is simple: Keep trying your luck — you never know when your moment will come!” said Kumar, who discovered Big Ticket through advertisements and has been teaming up with his colleagues to purchase tickets every month, over the past five years.

This time, Kumar purchased the winning ticket alone.

Dh20 million grand prize in February

This February, one lucky ticket holder will walk away with a staggering Dh20 million grand prize. In addition to the grand prize, Big Ticket participants have the opportunity to win Dh250,000 in weekly e-draws.