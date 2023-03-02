UAE: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in Sharjah

Dubai: Global Village announces new festival; 30 live performances daily by female street artists, entertainers
Motorists can get a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines issued in Sharjah, it was announced on Thursday.
Lieutenant-Colonel Muhammad Alai, director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, said in addition to traffic fine penalties being cut by half, impoundment orders and black points for violations committed before March 31, 2023, will be cancelled.
Motorists can avail of the discount for a month.
Earlier this week, Sharjah announced that effective April 1, 2023, motorists will get a 35 per cent discount if the fine payment is made within 60 days from the date of committing the violation. If the fine is paid between 60 days and one year of committing the violation, motorists will get a 25 per cent discount.
