UAE: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in Sharjah

Earlier this week, the emirate told motorists that effective April 1, 2023, they can get a 35 per cent discount if a fine is settled soon after a violation is committed

File photo

by Sahim Salim Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 2:51 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 2:58 PM

Motorists can get a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines issued in Sharjah, it was announced on Thursday.

Lieutenant-Colonel Muhammad Alai, director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, said in addition to traffic fine penalties being cut by half, impoundment orders and black points for violations committed before March 31, 2023, will be cancelled.

Motorists can avail of the discount for a month.

Earlier this week, Sharjah announced that effective April 1, 2023, motorists will get a 35 per cent discount if the fine payment is made within 60 days from the date of committing the violation. If the fine is paid between 60 days and one year of committing the violation, motorists will get a 25 per cent discount.

