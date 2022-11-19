UAE: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in another emirate

Health authorities implemented the second phase of the lifting of preventive measures after carefully studying the epidemiological situation in the country
The Umm Al Quwain Police have announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines. The discount is applicable from December 1, 2022, until January 6, 2023.
Serious traffic offences are not covered under the scheme, the emirate's media office said on Saturday.
Umm Al Quwain is the second emirate to have announced a discount on traffic fines this month. Earlier, the Ajman Police said a 50 per cent discount is applicable on penalties from November 21, 2022, till January 6, 2023.
Maj-Gen Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, had said the reduction applies to all traffic violations committed before November 11.
Police offer several channels to pay penalties, including through app, website and physical customer service centres