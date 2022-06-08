UAE: 50 days to submit proposals for national projects, ministers told

Draw inspiration from President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Cabinet members told

UAE ministries and federal government departments have been told to double their efforts to complete national projects. They have been asked to submit their development proposals to the Cabinet in the next 50 days, the UAE Vice-President tweeted on Wednesday.

Ministers have been told to draw inspiration from the way the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, approaches work.

Addressing the Cabinet, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: “We confirm that the vision of the UAE President will form the roadmap for all strategies and projects of all ministries and federal institutions. His Highness’ reign started with field work, directing his first projects and initiatives to the well-being and happiness of the people.”

The Cabinet pledged allegiance to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during its first meeting after his election as the third UAE President.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said the UAE begins a new era of prosperity and growth. The UAE Vice-President hailed Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s vision in building the national human capital, consolidating the economy and enhancing the international and political position of the UAE.

“The Cabinet will always be a supportive team for the UAE President in his mission in consolidating the foundations of the Union, empowering its institutions, developing its path and enhancing the quality of life," said Sheikh Mohammed.

Focus on community

The Cabinet stressed the need to consolidate efforts to focus on community needs and build capable national cadres; strengthen its international position; and develop its legislative and technological infrastructure.

It adopted a number of environment and health-related policies and legislations, including the reformation of the Education and Human Resources Council, chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

It also approved the reformation of the Higher Committee for People of Determination Services, chaired by the Minister of Community Development. It appointed Dr Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Manan Al Awar as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT).

The Cabinet also approved a policy for Federal Government Revenues by commercial banks working in the UAE, and adopted a new decision regulating the issuance of ‘other categories of shares’.