Look: Sophia the robot back in Dubai; 5 times the humanoid was spotted at events in UAE

From rubble to recovery: Turkish mum-of-two, family arrive in UAE to recover from trauma of earthquake
Rescuers had to cut through walls to extricate former Abu Dhabi resident and children from their third-floor apartment
Sophia the robot has been turning heads ever since she was first activated in 2016. The first AI robot to be granted legal personhood in any country – she was granted citizenship in Saudi Arabia in 2017 – this globe-trotting beauty has been around the world speaking at conferences and participating in various events. Earlier this year, Sophia participated in the World AI Cannes Festival wearing a multi-coloured ensemble.
Last weekend, the humanoid was in the city to attend Art Dubai. Here are 5 instances when Sophia was spotted out and about in the UAE
“I was lucky to spend the last few days in Dubai at Art Dubai,” Sophia posted on her official Instagram account which was a following of over 200K people. She checked out the immersive audio-visual art installation called ‘Glacier Dreams’ by artist Refik Anadol- a creation of AI Data Paintings and Sculptures. Afterwards, she said that she enjoyed “being immersed in art and culture, especially if it includes AI and raising awareness about climate change.”
Last year she participated in the largest smart conference for internal auditors- the Annual Regional Audit Conference (ARAC). She conducted an interactive session on the future of artificial intelligence entitled “Artificial Intelligence in the Internal Audit Profession”. It was a move by organizers to signify the importance of AI in future endeavours.on
In 2018, Sophia explored Abu Dhabi on an adventurous trip. She raced on the Yas Marina Circuit, rode the world's fastest rollercoaster at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and experienced the beauty of the Louvre Abu Dhabi. She was accompanied by Emirati influencer Khalid al Ameri.
In 2018 during Gitex Technology Week, Sophia made an appearance at the show along with her elder brother, Han. Both of them had been created by Hanson Robotics. During the event, both of them interacted with the crowd, answered questions and even cracked jokes. When asked if he would start a family, Hans replied that it was a weird thing to ask a robot
In 2017, Sophia was named one of five knowledge ambassadors by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation. "Let's start the future today," she had told audiences at the time. The initiative was a move by MBRF to create a global group of activists working to enrich knowledge in Arab societies.
ALSO READ:
Rescuers had to cut through walls to extricate former Abu Dhabi resident and children from their third-floor apartment
The new device will identify suspects even if they hide their faces, wear masks and gloves or cover surveillance cameras
Marking International Women's Day, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid shared clips that highlighted how women have been breaking barriers as they reach for their dreams
The two men, Hamad bin Sougat and Juma Al Majid, are both well-respected Emiratis who have made their mark in entrepreneurship
By law, companies are required to register Emirati employees with the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), and contribute on their behalf
Fatima and her mother prepared breakfast for the police and Civil Defence daily as the team worked to rehabilitate the residents back to the tower
Deira Old Souk, set up to usher in the holy month, is open from 10am to 9pm and will run until March 15
The UAE's Presidential directive currently ensures that Emirati women must occupy 50 per cent of the Federal National Council’s (Parliament) seats