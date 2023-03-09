Look: Sophia the robot back in Dubai; 5 times the humanoid was spotted at events in UAE

The AI robot has travelled around the world speaking at conferences and participating in various events

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 6:21 AM

Sophia the robot has been turning heads ever since she was first activated in 2016. The first AI robot to be granted legal personhood in any country – she was granted citizenship in Saudi Arabia in 2017 – this globe-trotting beauty has been around the world speaking at conferences and participating in various events. Earlier this year, Sophia participated in the World AI Cannes Festival wearing a multi-coloured ensemble.

Last weekend, the humanoid was in the city to attend Art Dubai. Here are 5 instances when Sophia was spotted out and about in the UAE

1. Art Dubai

“I was lucky to spend the last few days in Dubai at Art Dubai,” Sophia posted on her official Instagram account which was a following of over 200K people. She checked out the immersive audio-visual art installation called ‘Glacier Dreams’ by artist Refik Anadol- a creation of AI Data Paintings and Sculptures. Afterwards, she said that she enjoyed “being immersed in art and culture, especially if it includes AI and raising awareness about climate change.”

2. Audit conference

Last year she participated in the largest smart conference for internal auditors- the Annual Regional Audit Conference (ARAC). She conducted an interactive session on the future of artificial intelligence entitled “Artificial Intelligence in the Internal Audit Profession”. It was a move by organizers to signify the importance of AI in future endeavours.on

3. Adventure in Abu Dhabi

In 2018, Sophia explored Abu Dhabi on an adventurous trip. She raced on the Yas Marina Circuit, rode the world's fastest rollercoaster at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and experienced the beauty of the Louvre Abu Dhabi. She was accompanied by Emirati influencer Khalid al Ameri.

4. Gitex 2018

In 2018 during Gitex Technology Week, Sophia made an appearance at the show along with her elder brother, Han. Both of them had been created by Hanson Robotics. During the event, both of them interacted with the crowd, answered questions and even cracked jokes. When asked if he would start a family, Hans replied that it was a weird thing to ask a robot

5. Knowledge ambassador

In 2017, Sophia was named one of five knowledge ambassadors by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation. "Let's start the future today," she had told audiences at the time. The initiative was a move by MBRF to create a global group of activists working to enrich knowledge in Arab societies.

ALSO READ: