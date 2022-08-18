UAE: 5 road trips you can take during summer without breaking a sweat

Drives offer explorers panoramic views, unique restaurants among other experiences

Published: Thu 18 Aug 2022, 2:29 PM

With temperatures soaring above 45 degrees Celsius, more UAE residents prefer to stay indoors.

However, if you are in the mood for a long drive and are unsure where to head to, here is a list of five road trips that you can take in the UAE without breaking a sweat.

1. Jebel Hafeet

Often touted as one of the most beautiful road trips in the country, the drive to Jebel Hafeet from Dubai and Abu Dhabi city can take anywhere between 1.5 to 2 hours. Drivers can take any of the multiple routes to get there, including the E22 Abu Dhabi-Al Ain highway and Dubai-Al Ain E66.

From the base of the mountain to the top includes roughly 60 turns and is a purely scenic ride. Perched on top are hotels, restaurants and even a food truck. Enjoy snacks and refreshments inside the fully air-conditioned facilities.

2. Kalba mangroves

Situated a little over 130 kilometres away from Dubai, Kalba is home to one of the most luscious mangrove forests in the country. The Al Qurm Nature Reserve is spread over 500 hectares and is host to a large number of rare birds and mammals.

Visitors can enjoy the fully shaded walk amidst the coolness of mangroves or decide to stay overnight at one of the 20 luxury tents by Kalba Kingfisher Lodge.

3. Cloud Lounge

Get the playlist for a long drive ready and set off to the eastern part of the country. A trip to Khor Fakkan, which offers majestic views of the Hajar Mountains, takes somewhere around 1.5 hours when driving from Dubai.

Once there, head to the Al Suhub Rest Area or the Cloud Lounge, which is located 600 metres above sea level. The almost six-kilometre route that winds up to the rest house offers a breathtaking view of the coastal city of Khor Fakkan. Visitors can enjoy the lounge and its facilities, which includes a luxury restaurant.

4. Jais Sledder

The highest mountain peak in the UAE in Ras Al Khaimah is situated a little over 160 kilometres away from Dubai. With its long winding roads set against the backdrop of the rugged mountains, visitors can enjoy scenic views throughout their drive.

At Jebel Jais, there are numerous tourist attractions, including the country's longest zipline, the sky tour, explorer camps and more. One of the activities is the exciting Jais Sledder. Sitting on a low-slung track, riders will reach up to 40 kilometres per hour as they hurtle down the Hajar mountain range. The total ride takes about eight minutes to cover over 1,800 meters of hairpin curves. Afterwards, visitors can also enjoy a meal at the highest restaurant in the UAE- 1484 by Puro.

5. Hatta

A drive to Hatta will take less than 1.5 hours from Dubai. The exclave of Dubai is located at the foothills of the Hajar mountains and offers a wide range of indoor and outdoor activities. Whether you choose to visit the Hatta honeybee garden or stay overnight in the country’s first-ever trailer hotel concept Sedr Trailers Resort, there is much to do in Hatta without getting sweaty. If you are feeling adventurous enough, you could also venture out to Hatta Wadi Park, which has over 900 trees offering a lot of shade and the Al Yamm Café, which serves refreshments.

