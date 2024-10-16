Wed, Oct 16, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 13, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE: 45kg drugs seized, 7 smuggling attempts thwarted by Sharjah Customs in Q3 2024

Inspection officers at the port were highly vigilant and determined to confront the smugglers

Published: Wed 16 Oct 2024, 7:18 PM

Updated: Wed 16 Oct 2024, 7:18 PM

Seven attempts of smuggling narcotics have been thwarted by Sharjah authorities from July to September, this year.

Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority has seized a total of 45.426kg of drugs from Khalid Port in this period of time. These smuggling attempts were made by concealing the drugs in bags, machines, or containers.

However, inspection officers at the port were highly vigilant and determined to confront the smugglers and anyone attempting to bring in prohibited substances.

The authority confirmed that combating drug smuggling is a top priority to ensure community safety, ward off dangers, and enhance the security of the UAE.


The authority also said that these achievements would not have been possible without the support of the leadership for the customs sector guidance. Additionally, the authority confirmed its full commitment to utilising all its capabilities to enhance efforts in combating smuggling attempts, especially drugs.

