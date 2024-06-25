UAE: 40-year-old expat with cerebral palsy authors book on journey, experiences

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 5:29 PM

For Bilal Hafeez, a UAE resident with cerebral palsy, life has been very challenging. Despite the physical challenges posed by his condition, his mental strength and spirit shine brilliantly. For several years, Hafeez has been eager to write a book, sharing his experiences and the realities of living with the disorder.

The publication of his long-awaited book, ‘An Extraordinary Life: Living with Cerebral Palsy,’ was a moment of pure joy for Hafeez. In this work, he has penned his personal journey and experiences.

Born to Pakistani parents in Kuwait in 1983, Hafeez faced immense challenges from the very start. Complications during his birth led to cerebral palsy, a permanent movement disorder that affected his muscle coordination.

Unable to use pen and paper, Bilal learned to type on the computer. “This autobiography took me more than 10 years to complete. I have shared his my journey from childhood to adulthood, detailing the societal misconceptions and the personal obstacles I overcame,” said Hafeez who never lost hope and pursued his dreams with determination.

Bilal Hafeez thanked the sponsor, Ewings for the opportunity to help him put this book together. “Their support has been instrumental in publishing my autobiography and making my long-held dream a reality. I am very proud to see the book finally materializing after ten long years. Being able to share my story with the world means more to me than words can express.”