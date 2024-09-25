E-Paper

UAE: 4 soldiers killed in accident while on duty, 9 others injured

The injured personnel have received the necessary medical care

by

Web Desk
Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 8:42 AM

Last updated: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 10:45 AM

UAE's Ministry of Defense announced that four members of its armed forces have died in an accident while on duty in the country. Nine others were injured in the incident that took place on Tuesday evening, September 24.

According to the Ministry, the injured personnel were immediately transferred to the hospital and are receiving the necessary medical care. The Ministry expressed its hope for a speedy recovery for them.


The Ministry of Defense mourned the loss of its brave soldiers and extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs.

In February, four members of the Armed Forces and one Bahraini officer were killed in a terrorist attack in Somalia.

Colonel Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary 1 Mohammed Al Shamsi, Undersecretary 1 Khalifa Al Balushi, and Corporal Suleiman Al Shehhi were performing their duties in training and qualifying the Somali Armed Forces when the attack took place.

