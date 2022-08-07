Watch: Dubai gets region's first anacondas as two giant snakes arrive

The yellow anacondas are one of the largest snakes in the world

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 7 Aug 2022, 8:55 AM Last updated: Sun 7 Aug 2022, 8:49 PM

Two giant anacondas have slithered their way to the UAE all the way from south America. The yellow anacondas are one of the largest snakes in the world.

The four-metre snakes have been housed at the Green Planet in City Walk.

(Video: @thegreenplanetdubai/Instagram)

Easily the world's most recognisable snake, the reptile can be observed closely in the four-storey biodome's recently-renovated 'nocturnal walkthrough area'. Other nocturnal roaming residents in the area include a prehencile porcupine, armadillos, tamandua anteaters, Burmese pythons, and forest scorpions, among others.

Found in south America, anacondas – or water boas – use their immensely powerful jaws to capture prey, then use their bodies to suffocate it before swallowing it whole.

