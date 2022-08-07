Watch: Dubai gets region's first anacondas as two giant snakes arrive

Kanaf centre provides legal, psychological and social support to child victims of physical and sexual abuse
Two giant anacondas have slithered their way to the UAE all the way from south America. The yellow anacondas are one of the largest snakes in the world.
The four-metre snakes have been housed at the Green Planet in City Walk.
(Video: @thegreenplanetdubai/Instagram)
Easily the world's most recognisable snake, the reptile can be observed closely in the four-storey biodome's recently-renovated 'nocturnal walkthrough area'. Other nocturnal roaming residents in the area include a prehencile porcupine, armadillos, tamandua anteaters, Burmese pythons, and forest scorpions, among others.
Found in south America, anacondas – or water boas – use their immensely powerful jaws to capture prey, then use their bodies to suffocate it before swallowing it whole.
ALSO READ:
Kanaf centre provides legal, psychological and social support to child victims of physical and sexual abuse
The country calls for exercising maximum restraint
Palem was founded by husband and wife duo Selim and Juliette Barken to create responsible and desirable collections
Probe demanded into incident where Briton was "beaten and knelt on" by bouncers and police
The institution works with local law enforcement agencies and Interpol to combat illicit activities
The place will open its doors to public on October 5
Patients can suffer from physical as well as mental symptoms
Flooding has caused immense damage to property and people