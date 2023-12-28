UAE: 37 new rescue, firefighting points added in Abu Dhabi

Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Published: Thu 28 Dec 2023, 12:28 PM

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA) has announced the activation of 37 new rescue and firefighting points throughout the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

This initiative aims to enhance the emergency response time and improve readiness when dealing with potential emergencies and accidents. The authority plans to ensure the safety of lives and property across the emirate.

The new rescue and firefighting points will be in 16 locations in Abu Dhabi, 14 in Al Ain and 7 in the Al Dhafra Region.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Brigadier Salem Abdullah bin Barrak Al Dhaheri, Acting Director General of ADCDA, stated that the initiative is part of a comprehensive plan prepared to support the emirate’s emergency system.

The initiative includes training human resources and developing programmes and operations, emphasising the authority’s commitment to providing the highest levels of protection for the community and enhancing its capabilities in dealing with various emergencies with high efficiency and effectiveness.

Colonel Salem Khalifa Al Mansouri, Director of the External Regions Rescue and Fire Department and Project Manager of Barq Patrol Points, stated that the strategic points are equipped with advanced technologies and equipment to ensure the highest standards of efficiency.

ADCDA aims to provide effective responses to emergencies and accidents, contributing to delivering services at the highest level of professionalism and accuracy, to ensure the safety and well-being of communities across Abu Dhabi.

ALSO READ: