UAE: 34% of women over 40 never underwent breast cancer screening

If detected early, it is estimated that 98 per cent of women can survive the disease

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM Last updated: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 10:07 AM

Nearly a third of women over the age of 40 years have never undergone a routine mammogram screening, according to a survey conducted by Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC).

More than 400 women residents in the country over the age of 40 years were part of the survey, which was carried out by SSMC to better understand breast cancer awareness and their attitudes toward regular screening.

Findings of the survey showed that approximately 88 per cent of the respondents would like to have more control over their health and well-being. However, only 66 per cent said they undergo all recommended routine check-ups regularly suggested by their doctor. Nearly a third of the women (34 per cent) said they have never booked a mammogram, with this number, jumping to 46 per cent in Sharjah.

Results further show that for nearly half of the respondents, the decision to book a mammogram can often take months — a stark contrast to the decisions made when it comes to other lifestyle appointments.

“The survey results highlight a contradiction between people’s health aspirations and actual attitudes toward screenings, something that requires urgent course correction,” said Dr Aisha Alsalami, consultant medical oncologist at SSMC. “Regular check-ups are not just recommended but essential for early detection — especially since early detection means treatment could be more effective and thereby significantly increase the chances of survival.”

Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer in women in the UAE, accounting for almost half of cancers diagnosed. Half of breast cancer cases develop in women, who have no identifiable breast cancer risk factor other than their age, typically over 40 years. However, if detected early it is estimated that 98 per cent of women can survive the disease.

Mammogram vs beauty appointments?

To better understand how women perceive regular screenings, the survey also assessed the frequency at which women book services such as beauty appointments, holidays or staycations, and car services, in comparison to medical check-ups such as a mammogram and routine physical examinations.

According to the findings, for 37 per cent of women, the decision to book a beauty service takes up to a couple of hours. In contrast, 25 per cent of women take the same time to book a mammogram. However, for 47 per cent of them, the decision to book a mammogram can take a couple of months or more.

As many as 68 per cent of women undergo beauty services that last anywhere between 30 minutes to 2 hours. While a mammogram only takes 30 minutes on average.

Single and married couples with no children undergo more routine checkups as compared to married women with children. Nearly 55 per cent spend a couple of months or more planning vacations. Meanwhile, 66 per cent book a car service at least once a year, while one in five schedules it every 2-3 months. In contrast, 34 per cent have never booked a mammogram.

Most women said they are likely to remind a female friend or a family member to get a health check-up such as a mammogram — but a third of them have never had a mammogram themselves.

All-female team for tests, screenings

In a similar study conducted last year, SSMC found that lack of awareness, cultural beliefs, and stigma in addition to fear, anxiety, and privacy concerns often impede women from seeking a timely diagnosis.

“Given the insights we’ve gained over the years, SSMC now has a dedicated all-female team to enhance patient comfort for women undergoing tests and breast cancer screenings. As part of our commitment to offering world-class care, our hospital also houses the latest diagnostic technologies and treatment techniques such as AI-powered pathology for more accurate diagnosis and state-of-the-art radio oncology equipment for improved outcomes,” Dr Alsalami added.

Throughout October, SSMC’s breast cancer awareness campaign ‘Your Health Deserves’, aspires to raise awareness of early detection with the aim of increasing regular screening in women over the age of 40 for earlier diagnosis and treatment.

Dr Abdulqader Almessabi, deputy chief medical officer at SSMC, said: “At SSMC, we contribute to enhanced levels of community well-being through our health literacy efforts around prevalent diseases, such as breast cancer, and by delivering integrated compassionate care through the latest innovations and a team of multidisciplinary medical experts that place patients at the very heart of their practice and purpose.”

SSMC is one of the UAE’s largest hospitals for serious and complex care and a joint-venture partnership between Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and Mayo Clinic, US.

