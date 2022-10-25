UAE: Authorities crack down on laundry shops during inspection drive

RTA integrates service to offer seamless journey for residents and visitors
Authorities in Sharjah cracked down on 3,000 laundry shops in various parts of the emirate for failing to follow health and safety standards stipulated by the municipality.
Ruqayya Ibrahim, Head of the Health Control Department, informed that Sharjah Municipality carries out periodic inspections of laundries.
Administrative and legal measures are taken against establishments found not complying with the required health standards.
According to her, laundries have to adhere to 15 main health and safety conditions – have washing and drying devices, take care of cleanliness and maintenance, ensure floors are sanitised properly, provide containers (for clothes), provide storage shelves, provide bags and plastic covering, maintain hygiene of the facility and ensure cleanliness of the tools and equipment, ensure regular pest control. Workers are also required to wear appropriate uniform the shop should be equipped with a first aid box, proper lighting and ventilation, walls, floors and ceilings should be maintained properly and health cards should be provided to all employees.
