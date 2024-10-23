UAE: 3 students win Dh500,000 prize each in Arab Reading Challenge

KT Photos: Muhammad Sajjad

Three students won the Arab Reading Challenge on Wednesday, beating 28 million others to share the crown.

The three winners are Hatem Al Turkawi , Kady Bint Misfer and Salsabil Sawalh. They will be receiving a cash prize of Dh500,000 each.

Hatem, a Syrian, Kady, a Saudi, and Salsabil, a Palestinian student, were honoured by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during the award ceremony held at Dubai Opera.

More to follow