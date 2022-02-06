UAE: 3 rescued as vehicle falls off mountain after crash

Video shows a helicopter at the accident site

Sun 6 Feb 2022

Three Filipinos were rescued after their vehicle fell off a mountain following an accident in Ras Al Khaimah.

The victims sustained injuries in the accident reported at Jebel Yanis.

The National Search and Rescue Centre, Ras Al Khaimah Police and National Ambulance teamed up to carry out the rescue operation.

The Filipinos were evacuated and rushed to the Saqr Hospital.

A video on state news agency Wam shows a helicopter at the accident site. A photo shows rescue vehicles lined up on the narrow unpaved road on the mountain to carry out the mission.