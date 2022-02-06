UAE: 3 rescued as vehicle falls off mountain after crash

More than 30 children died over the past 10 years after falling out of windows or balconies
UAE1 day ago
Three Filipinos were rescued after their vehicle fell off a mountain following an accident in Ras Al Khaimah.
The victims sustained injuries in the accident reported at Jebel Yanis.
The National Search and Rescue Centre, Ras Al Khaimah Police and National Ambulance teamed up to carry out the rescue operation.
The Filipinos were evacuated and rushed to the Saqr Hospital.
ALSO READ:
A video on state news agency Wam shows a helicopter at the accident site. A photo shows rescue vehicles lined up on the narrow unpaved road on the mountain to carry out the mission.
More than 30 children died over the past 10 years after falling out of windows or balconies
UAE1 day ago
Book-lovers have their words worth on Day Two of Emirates LitFest
UAE1 day ago
This record was broken by 54 members of both the Emirates Oncology Society and MSD.
UAE1 day ago
Sheikh Mohamed wishes success to all the participants in the competitions
UAE1 day ago
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is a mentor and guide, Reem Al Hashimy says.
UAE1 day ago
UAE President hails efforts made by leaders and people over past 50 years to protect the environment and preserve the country’s natural resources.
UAE1 day ago
Ahmed Salim Al Shamsi's farm is a boost to food security amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
UAE2 days ago
US has also agreed to send warship and fifth-generation fighters to better protect Emirates
UAE2 days ago