UAE: 3 major attractions announce opening dates as summer heat ends

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 8:42 PM

With the onset of winter and cooler temperatures expected to grace the UAE soon, major attractions across the region are set to reopen after closing during the summer months due to soaring temperatures.

Beloved to tourists as well as residents, these spots not only fulfil your food and shopping cravings, but also provide experiences in nature, surrounded by animals amidst the country's skyscrapers.

With September set to be the last month of summer with the arrival of the Autumn Equinox, for families as well as friends, these destinations give visitors a chance to breathe fresh air and enjoy the cool breeze until summer arrives next year.

Here are some of the major attractions that are set to reopen soon.

Global Village

Global Village, known for its own little globe spanning across various countries, offering their products and entertainment, is set to reopen on October 16, 2024. The season 29 will run until May 11, 2025.

The famous destination recently announced upgrades to its diverse attractions as well as its VIP packages.

Dubai Safari

Home to over 3,000 animals representing 78 mammal species, 50 varieties of reptiles, and 111 kinds of birds, Dubai Safari is set to reopen on October 1.

Entering its sixth season, the park has undergone major upgrades during the summer months, when it was closed.

As per the Dubai Municipality, more details of new attractions within the park will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ripe Market

Ripe Market, known for its food, clothes, items and much more sold by local sellers is set to reopen soon. The markets operate on weekends across different locations in Dubai, with the one in Academy Park reopening on October 12, 2024.

The market will take place on every Saturday and Sunday until May 2025.

Ongoing attractions