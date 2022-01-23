UAE: 3 lucky winners take home Dh100,000 each in latest Mahzooz draw

The man's body was repatriated to Pakistan on Thursday
Thirty-three lucky participants shared the Dh1,000,000 second prize in the 61st weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw, which took place on Saturday at the Mahzooz UAE Studio.
The lucky winners took home Dh30,303 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers which were: 1, 3, 20, 21, 36.
Additionally, 1,331 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of AED 350 each.
The Raffle Draw saw three lucky winners take home Dh100,000 each.
The winning Raffle IDs were 10258369, 10391590, 10418498, which belonged to Ashraf, Shokrollah, and Willie respectively. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,765,850.
The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw this coming Saturday 29 January 2022 at 9:00pm UAE time.
For those who missed out on this week’s draw, entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35.
Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw and now participants will also receive an automatic entry into the Raffle Draw which features three guaranteed winners every week.
Every bottle of water purchased is donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.
Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC's first weekly live draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity with millions to be won every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.
