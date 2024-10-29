UAE: 3 football players jailed, fined Dh200,000 each for brawling during match

The players are from Egyptian Zamalek club and the incident took place on the October 20, during the Egyptian Super Cup final
Three football players from the Egyptian Zamalek Club have been sentenced to jail and fined Dh200,000 each.
They were found guilty of assaulting public security personnel during a match against Pyramids club.
The court said during its ruling that the charges against the accused were substantiated. The decision was based on testimonies of victims, which was corroborated by security camera footage, during the public prosecution's investigations.
Additionally, it was confirmed that the defendants did not comply with organizational regulations and assaulted public employees responsible for securing the sporting event.
