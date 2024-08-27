UAE: 3 expats win Dh50,000 grand prize each with Big Ticket's latest draw

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 10:05 AM Last updated: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 10:33 AM

Three Dubai residents and an expat from Qatar were among this week's Big Ticket's e-draw winners, each taking home a cash prize of Dh50,000.

Tamer Abwini, a Jordanian expat living in Dubai was among the winners. Residing in the country since 21 years, Tamer has been buying tickets since two years. A father of two sons, aged 19 and 23, he said he was really "happy with his win".

When asked about his plans, he said, ‘’I will give half of the prize to my colleague, the one who introduced me to Big Ticket. If I win the Dh15 million, I will give him half of it as well."

Tamer Abwini

Amran Hyder, a 39-year-old Pakistani based in Ras Al Khaimah, has been purchasing Big Ticket for almost five years without missing a month. Living with his family in the country, he always hoped to win one day. His wish came true when he won the Dh50,000 prize.

‘’I am happy, surprised, and thankful to Big Ticket. It’s a life-changing opportunity for all of us. I am hoping to win the grand prize next’’. When asked about his plans, he said, ’I will keep this prize in my bank account as savings.'’

Mohammad Rashed, another winner from Dubai, is a 29-year-old sales manager from Bangladesh. The expat had been trying his luck since the last six months with his two friends.

"I don’t have any plans yet as I didn’t expect to win. My advice to everyone is that Big Ticket is about luck. Don’t give up, keep trying until your luck comes.," he said.

Fasila Nishad, an English teacher from Kerala who lives in Qatar with her family, has been purchasing tickets with her husband for the last five years.

"I learned about Big Ticket from my husband five years ago, and since then, we've bought tickets almost every month. When I received the news about my win, I didn’t believe it at first as I was shocked. After checking the email and website, I accepted the reality."

"It’s a nice surprise, although our eyes are on the big prize, which we hope to win on September 3."