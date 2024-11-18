UAE: 3 citizens rescued by bystanders after being stranded during high tide at RAK beach

Three young citizens were rescued by bystanders at a beach in Ras Al Khaimah, the city's police announced on Monday.

The three Emiratis, who are in their twenties, were fishing when they got stranded due to rising sea levels in Al Rams City, which prevented them from returning to the beach.

Ras Al Khaimah Police received a report of the incident from one of the young men who said they were unable to reach the shore due to the high tide.

When the search and rescue department arrived at the scene, a group of citizens present had already rescued the three men and brought them safely back to the beach.

The authority conducted a medical examination on the three survivors and all were found to be in good health. The police praised the public's cooperation in rescuing the young citizens.

The authority also called on the public to take precautions and pay attention to tides while fishing or even swimming, to preserve their safety and protect them from being exposed to such situations.