UAE: 24-hour relay to mark world's biggest cancer fundraiser in Sharjah on Dec 10

By Web Desk Published: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 1:50 PM Last updated: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 2:13 PM

Relay for Life, the 24-hour multidisciplinary relay and cancer fundraising event is set to return to Sharjah for its third edition in the Mena region on December 10 2022. Energy is building as people get ready to participate in the 24-hour relay in aid of fighting against cancer and raising awareness.

This initiative sets the pace as the largest cancer fundraising event in the world, and assists patients and their families at all stages of overcoming the condition. The fundraiser also serves to create awareness and as a community of support for all involved in defeating the disease.

The event will take place this year at Kshisha Park in Al Rahmaniyah, Sharjah at 4pm.

Relayers are encouraged to pledge their support by registering on the website to get involved. Those around the world who also want to support the relay can find a link for donations on the website too.

Each registration will go directly towards changing the lives of cancer patients, survivors, as well as caregivers, as 100 per cent of proceeds go towards them.

Aisha Al-Mulla, Director of FOCP, commented on the upcoming 24-hour event saying, “At FOCP we are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of cancer patients, survivors, care-givers and supporters as well as advocating to raise awareness about this cause, and we believe this will be our biggest Relay for Life to date.

This is a chance for everybody in the UAE, as well as around the globe, to join our community and get involved to support people who are battling cancer.”

“This fundraising event enables people to give their support whether they attend in person", Al-Mulla added, "or engage remotely, which makes it accessible, and our goals all that more achievable.”

The first Relay for Life was organised in the USA back in 1985 by colorectal surgeon Dr. Gordy Klatt, who raised $27,000 for his local cancer charity. Since then, the event has been adopted by the American Cancer Society and has gone on to become the largest fundraising event for cancer in the world.

