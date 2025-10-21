UAE: 20-year-old Emirati dies, 4 injured in car crash in Fujairah, say media reports

A 20-year-old Emirati man died and four others sustained injuries of varying severity in a collision between two vehicles in Fujairah, Emarat Al Youm reported on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Sunday on Ghub Internal Road, the newspaper cited one officer as saying. Other Arabic media outlets reported the news.

Brigadier General Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Zanahani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department said that a report of a collision of two vehicles was received by the operations room of the General Command on Sunday evening.

Police patrols and the National Ambulance were immediately dispatched to the scene, where it was found that the accident resulted from one of the vehicles entering the road without ensuring it was clear, leading to a collision.

The police official stated that the injured were transferred to Dibba Fujairah Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.