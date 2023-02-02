UAE: 20 search-and-rescue missions carried out in RAK mountains, valleys in 2022

Another Filipino expat and a Nepali worker also won the prize and plan to use the money in business back home
Ras Al Khaimah Police Aviation Section carried out 88 missions, including 20 search and resuce ones, over the past year in various parts of the emirate.
Colonel Dr. Yusef bin Yaqoub Al Zaabi, Director of the Special Tasks Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, explained that the Ras Al Khaimah Police Aviation Section carried out this number is 10 more than that of 2021, during which 78 different tasks were implemented.
He said that the Ras Al Khaimah Police Aviation Section assumes various responsibilities in the mountainous areas or in the streams that pass through valleys because of heavy rain. Its crews make every possible effort to preserve the life and safety of the public.
He stressed that the department always ready to carry out its duties and carry out the routine tasks entrusted to it with high professionalism and in accordance with the highest standards of security and safety.
