UAE: 20% salary hike announced for govt employees in Fujairah

A 20 per cent raise in salary has been announced for government employees of Fujairah.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, ordered this in a resolution that comes into effect from February 1.

The latest resolution reflects Sheikh Hamad's commitment to supporting job stability, which in turn enhances the performance of local institutions.

It also aligns with the Fujairah Government’s vision to provide financial support to employees, easing their financial burdens and ensuring a dignified standard of living for them and their families.

Meanwhile, a recent survey found that 74 per cent of employees in the UAE are expecting their salaries to increase in 2025. According to GCC Salary Guide 2025 released by Hays, almost half – 48 per cent – of employees in the country got a salary hike in 2024, mostly ranging between 2.5 per cent and 5 per cent.

At the same time, 72 per cent of UAE nationals expect their salary to increase in 2025, however, 28 per cent think it will remain unchanged. The proportion of salary increases for UAE nationals was steadier than the overall Gulf region average (51 per cent), but the level of increases was higher.

According to another report, men in the region are likely to get more bonuses and other monetary perks as compared to women.