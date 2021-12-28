UAE: 20 millionaires created in 2021 from Mahzooz raffle draws

Four of those who hit the jackpot were multimillionaires who landed first prizes of Dh50 million and Dh10 million

Published: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 5:15 PM

The year 2021 has been a tough one for many. For some, however, it was the year their lives changed - for the better.

As many as 20 millionaires were create in the UAE over the last 12 months, thanks to the Mahzooz raffle draw.

To date, 139,817 winners have collectively taken home Dh154,333,394, a press statement revealed on Tuesday.

The groundswell of mega winners was kicked off by Pakistani national Junaid, who netted Dh50,000,000 – the highest cash prize ever given in the GCC – in October this year.

Hot on his heels was Filipino expat Paterio who took home the Dh10 million Top Prize in November — just two weeks after Mahzooz launched a new game design that included a revised Top Prize and the introduction of a Raffle Draw with three Dh100,000 winners guaranteed every week.

The ante was upped even further this month, when two more Dh10 million winners were announced in back-to-back raffle draws.

“Looking back, 2021 has been a year of momentous milestone after milestone that we’re proud of,” said Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, Mahzooz’s managing operator.

“The fact that even the pandemic couldn’t rein us in is proof of our dedication to improving the lives of our participants,” he added.