UAE: 20 friends share $1 million Dubai Duty Free draw after trying their luck for one year

Expat Indian who bought the ticket is a father of two and works as a truck driver

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 3:24 PM

A group of twenty friends have collectively won US$1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held today at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport.

Rabeesh Rajendran, a 43 year old Indian national based in Dubai became the latest $1 million winner in the Millennium Millionaire Series 393 with ticket number 4369, which he purchased along with his friends online on June 19.

Rajendran, along with his friends, has been participating in the promotion for over a year now, alternating the name on the ticket for each series whenever they purchase online.

A resident of Dubai for 20 years, Rajendran is a father of two and works as a truck driver for Al Kabeer Transport.

“I am lost for words and I still can't believe that we won $1 million. We can’t wait to visit Dubai Duty Free to thank all of you for making this happen,” he said.

Rajendran who hails from Kerala in India is the 193rd Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Today's Millennium Millionaire draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free Joint Chief Operating Officer, Salah Tahlak, Bernard Creed, SVP – Finance, Mona Al Ali, SVP – HR and Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles.

Hariram Ramanathan. a 31 year old Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Mineral White Metallic) car, with ticket number 0577 in Finest Surprise Series 1809, which he purchased on June 18, on his way to India for a vacation.

A resident of Dubai for 7 years now, Ramanathan is a father of two and works as a Sales Manager for Ceekay Multi Services at Jebel Ali Freezone.

“I’m so happy for this win. Thank you Dubai Duty Free!” he said.

Meanwhile, Rozano Reyes, a 40 year old Filipino national based in Dubai won a BMW S 1000 R (Hockenheim Silver Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0831 in Finest Surprise Series 503, which he purchased online on June 14.

A resident of Dubai since 2008, Reyes is a father of two and works as a consultant for a public address system company in Dubai.

Reyes will be celebrating his birthday on July 10, and was delighted with his win

“Thanks a lot Dubai Duty Free for this early birthday gift!” he said.

Lastly, Islam Ghareeb, a 37 year old British national based in Dubai won an Indian Scout Twenty (Stealth Gray) motorbike, with ticket number 0718 in Finest Surprise Series 504, which he purchased online on June 27.

Born and raised in Dubai, Ghareeb is a self-confessed biker.and works for Al Salam Community School in Dubai.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 5 years now, Ghareeb will be celebrating his birthday in a weeks’ time.

“This is such a wonderful surprise, and I just couldn't wait to collect my unexpected birthday gift from Dubai Duty Free,” he said.