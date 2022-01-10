UAE: 20% fall in domestic violence cases against women, children

The Advanced Technology Research Council's new facilities will study propulsion, alternative energy and biotechnology
Due to the efforts carried out by family affairs entities in the country, violence and abuse cases related to women and children have witnessed a 20 per cent decrease in 2021.
A top official at the Women and Children Protection Foundation (WCPF) said that the number of cases received by the Foundation during 2021 decreased by 20% compared to 2020.
Women's cases reached 75% of the total cases, while children abuse and violence complaints reached 25%.
He attributed the achievement to the concerted efforts of institutions in family care and the intensified awareness programs on the importance of facing family problems in closed rooms in order to preserve the security and stability of families.
The official added the Foundation resolved 90 family cases amicably away from police stations and courtrooms to preserve the family entity and enhance family unity.
“Statistics indicate a decrease in the number of family cases received by the institution during the past year, compared to the previous year,” the official added.
The Majority of the cases focused on marital disputes and domestic violence involving physical violence by their husbands. The Foundation supported women who needed legal advice.
The Foundation works to find solutions to all the problems facing women and children and protect them from domestic violence and abuse to ensure family stability.
