UAE: 2 restaurants shut down in Abu Dhabi due to high-risk food, poor hygiene

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 5:28 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 5:37 PM

Two restaurants were shut down in Abu Dhabi by authorities after multiple violations that impacted public health and safety.

Bangla Snack Restaurant and Darbar Express Restaurant, both located in the Industrial junction of the emirate were closed by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.

The restaurants were closed after it was found that high-risk food items were being served repeatedly which violated food safety regulations. There was also no control of temperature while food was being presented.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.