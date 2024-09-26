UAE: 2 restaurants shut down for posing risk to public health in Abu Dhabi

This partnership will facilitate secure Shariah-compliant transactions through the DMCC Tradeflow platform
Two restaurants were shut down in Abu Dhabi for violating food safety laws, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food safety Authority announced on Thursday.
The first facility to be closed was 'Saturn Planet' located in the capital's Musaffah Industrial City.
The restaurant was found to have violated the food safety law and posed a danger to public health.
The authority also closed Koukab Zuhal Restaurant in the same area on the same basis. It's practices posed a risk to public health.
