UAE: 2 girls saved from drowning at Mamzar Beach; Sharjah authority honours rescuer

Sharjah's authority honoured a man who helped save two girls from drowning on Tuesday, October 28, the Civil Defence Authority announced.

The two young residents were rescued while almost drowning at the shores of Mamzar Beach.

The Director General of the authority along with the deputy visited the two girls in the hospital to check on their health and safety as they recovered from the incident.

Authorities regularly issue reminders to the public to be wary at beaches and follow safety guidelines. Recently, Dubai Police announced it had heightened beach patrols to increase safety along the coast.

New summer training programmes are also set be introduced for school students. Children will get hands-on experience with lifeguarding and rescue tools, ensuring that safety starts young.

Additionally, the authority called on the public to take part in securing Dubai’s maritime sector during major events. Members of the community can volunteer to be trained in marine rescue and to learn how to handle reports.

Mamzar Beach, which is split between Sharjah and Dubai, has seen incidents happen in the past. In November 2024, a 15-year-old Indian expat drowned after getting caught in strong water currents while swimming off the beach.

Meanwhile, during the year prior to that, a man died while trying to save his wife from drowning at the beach. The woman was rescued by Sharjah authorities.