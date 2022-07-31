UAE: 2 expats found dead in Dubai, Philippine Embassy conveys condolence to family

Authorities are currently investigating the matter

by Sahim Salim Published: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 4:30 PM Last updated: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 4:31 PM

Two Filipino expats were found dead in Dubai last week, the Philippine mission has said.

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi conveyed its “deep condolences” to the family of the deceased.

In a statement, the mission assured that “justice would be served”.

“The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai is in coordination with local law enforcement authorities who are currently conducting an investigation on the matter. (At the) … moment, UAE authorities are unable to provide details regarding the ongoing investigation,” Consul-General Marford Angeles, spokesperson of the embassy, said on behalf of Ambassador Quintana.

The Philippine Consulate General and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration in Dubai are in touch with the family, “reassuring them that the Philippine Government shall provide necessary assistance as they grieve the loss of their loved ones”.

