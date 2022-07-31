UAE: 2 expats found dead in Dubai, Philippine Embassy conveys condolence to family

Programme to be open to children aged six to 13 from August 2
Two Filipino expats were found dead in Dubai last week, the Philippine mission has said.
The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi conveyed its “deep condolences” to the family of the deceased.
In a statement, the mission assured that “justice would be served”.
“The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai is in coordination with local law enforcement authorities who are currently conducting an investigation on the matter. (At the) … moment, UAE authorities are unable to provide details regarding the ongoing investigation,” Consul-General Marford Angeles, spokesperson of the embassy, said on behalf of Ambassador Quintana.
The Philippine Consulate General and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration in Dubai are in touch with the family, “reassuring them that the Philippine Government shall provide necessary assistance as they grieve the loss of their loved ones”.
ALSO READ:
Programme to be open to children aged six to 13 from August 2
Civic body now has institutions for environment, facilities management, building licensing, waste management
Five Pakistanis lost their lives after torrential rains in the country's Eastern Emirates
Debt Burden Ratio of beneficiaries increases from 50% to 60%
Three people were not related, waiting on information about two others: Pakistan Consul-General
DFWAC aims to support UAE's efforts to curb the crime around the world
The place is being restored and developed as a tourism project
Cats and dogs were submerged in water and starting to get sick